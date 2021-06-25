Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Open at price of $138.07: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) open the trading on June 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.25% to $139.85. During the day, the stock rose to $141.33 and sunk to $136.55 before settling in for the price of $135.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $68.91-$149.73.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.31.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 177000 employees. It has generated 44,107 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278. The stock had 113.06 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.51, operating margin was +5.78 and Pretax Margin of -2.06.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 142.88, making the entire transaction reach 5,715,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,707. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 09, Company’s Director sold 170 for 144.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,649. This particular insider is now the holder of 10 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.69) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.21.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

[Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.80% While, its Average True Range was 3.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.28% that was higher than 30.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.