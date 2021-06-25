Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) 14-day ATR is 0.14: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) started the day on June 24, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.30% at $9.98. During the day, the stock rose to $10.00 and sunk to $9.965 before settling in for the price of $10.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPF posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$14.51.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.47.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,100,000 shares at the rate of 11.00, making the entire transaction reach 45,101,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,900,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s 10% Owner bought 207,308 for 10.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,137,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,000,000 in total.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, WPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.34% that was lower than 14.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.