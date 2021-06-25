The key reasons why PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is -10.30% away from 52-week high?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) started the day on June 24, 2021, with a price increase of 2.18% at $56.36. During the day, the stock rose to $56.92 and sunk to $55.37 before settling in for the price of $55.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGS posted a 52-week range of $33.72-$62.83.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 58.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 102.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5836 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.84, operating margin was -9.87 and Pretax Margin of +39.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +28.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 102.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.21, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.38.

In the same vein, PAGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.10% that was lower than 47.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.