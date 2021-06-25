The key reasons why Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is -9.41% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 24, 2021, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) set off with pace as it heaved 3.27% to $175.90. During the day, the stock rose to $177.06 and sunk to $171.57 before settling in for the price of $170.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $111.51-$194.17.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $180.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $158.27.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8431 employees. It has generated 576,068 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,742. The stock had 8.58 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.39, operating margin was +18.98 and Pretax Margin of +15.31.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Materials industry. Vulcan Materials Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Vice President and Controller sold 216 shares at the rate of 169.73, making the entire transaction reach 36,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,464. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 3,000 for 137.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 411,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,220 in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +12.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.99, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.80.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.17, a figure that is expected to reach 1.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.02 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.64% While, its Average True Range was 4.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.12% that was lower than 25.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.