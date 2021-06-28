Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Moves -3.94% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 25, 2021, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) started slowly as it slid -3.94% to $5.12. During the day, the stock rose to $5.33 and sunk to $5.00 before settling in for the price of $5.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEMD posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$12.49.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.80% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 81,273 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -796,743. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -912.04 and Pretax Margin of -981.26.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 26,852 shares at the rate of 2.11, making the entire transaction reach 56,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,641.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -980.33 while generating a return on equity of -107.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 94.14.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AEMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.91 million was lower the volume of 3.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 694.94% that was higher than 288.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.