Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) return on Assets touches 7.65: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on June 25, 2021, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $14.15. During the day, the stock rose to $14.26 and sunk to $14.071 before settling in for the price of $14.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $8.55-$15.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 823.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 341 employees. It has generated 1,568,481 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 894,771. The stock had 35.78 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.38, operating margin was +20.72 and Pretax Margin of +57.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s EVP & Senior Managing Director sold 7,936 shares at the rate of 15.04, making the entire transaction reach 119,357 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 222,030. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s EVP & Senior Managing Director sold 22,717 for 13.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 311,223. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,736 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +57.05 while generating a return on equity of 17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 823.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.96, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.74.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.47 million was better the volume of 1.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.08% that was lower than 25.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.