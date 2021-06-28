NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 25, 2021, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.22% to $4.36. During the day, the stock rose to $4.54 and sunk to $4.14 before settling in for the price of $4.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $1.19-$6.13.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $562.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.56.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 76.50% institutional ownership.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Going through the that latest performance of [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.79 million was inferior to the volume of 2.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 232.49% that was higher than 143.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.