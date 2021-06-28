No matter how cynical the overall market is Auddia Inc. (AUUD) performance over the last week is recorded 60.78%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) open the trading on June 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.81% to $4.10. During the day, the stock rose to $5.06 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$4.67.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.62.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 10,084 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -368,293. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -482.00, operating margin was -2148.18 and Pretax Margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.60%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3652.25.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.50%.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 906.21.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

[Auddia Inc., AUUD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.