Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) last week performance was -19.70%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 25, 2021, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.36% to $18.50. During the day, the stock rose to $19.8999 and sunk to $18.50 before settling in for the price of $20.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$28.26.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.79.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 31.93.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Going through the that latest performance of [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.52% that was higher than 75.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.