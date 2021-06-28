RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.12 million

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) started the day on June 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.83% at $34.65. During the day, the stock rose to $35.9086 and sunk to $34.32 before settling in for the price of $34.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAPT posted a 52-week range of $14.63-$43.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67 employees. It has generated 74,147 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1055.41 and Pretax Margin of -1029.39.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Director bought 5 shares at the rate of 31.61, making the entire transaction reach 158 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 305. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Director bought 700 for 31.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,800 in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.62) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1049.03 while generating a return on equity of -59.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.97 in the upcoming year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 188.88.

In the same vein, RAPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.08.

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 325.07% that was higher than 148.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.