The key reasons why Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is -55.04% away from 52-week high?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) started the day on June 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.95% at $12.97. During the day, the stock rose to $13.78 and sunk to $12.77 before settling in for the price of $13.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $6.31-$28.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $376.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.81.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.10.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), its last 5-days Average volume was 98.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 37.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 307.94% that was higher than 159.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.