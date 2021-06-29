Ayro Inc. (AYRO) volume hits 1.75 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) started the day on June 28, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $4.99. During the day, the stock rose to $5.12 and sunk to $4.895 before settling in for the price of $4.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$11.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -42.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.46.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 24.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,070 shares at the rate of 5.02, making the entire transaction reach 70,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 434,167. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 70,000 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 434,167 in total.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.96.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.62% that was lower than 90.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.