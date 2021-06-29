Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) last month volatility was 6.56%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 28, 2021, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.59% to $1.68. During the day, the stock rose to $1.72 and sunk to $1.58 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DARE posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$3.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3740, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4968.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, DARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1101.

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.52% that was higher than 62.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.