Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.77 million

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) started the day on June 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.95% at $3.32. During the day, the stock rose to $3.70 and sunk to $3.19 before settling in for the price of $3.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCR posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$6.59.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.62.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1598 employees. It has generated 182,522 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,697. The stock had 5.13 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.26, operating margin was -11.94 and Pretax Margin of -12.85.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,288 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 7,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 296,592. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,604 for 4.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,074. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,131 in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.67 while generating a return on equity of -3.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.90.

In the same vein, SNCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.58% that was higher than 74.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.