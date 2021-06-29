United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) volume hits 2.16 million: A New Opening for Investors

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) started the day on June 28, 2021, with a price increase of 1.80% at $13.60. During the day, the stock rose to $14.48 and sunk to $12.70 before settling in for the price of $13.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTME posted a 52-week range of $11.40-$107.33.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.02, operating margin was -10.82 and Pretax Margin of -11.11.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.64%, in contrast to 0.06% institutional ownership.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.24 while generating a return on equity of -74.06.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

Technical Analysis of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.58% While, its Average True Range was 6.17.