Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) volume hits 3.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 28, 2021, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) started slowly as it slid -2.30% to $7.23. During the day, the stock rose to $8.39 and sunk to $6.95 before settling in for the price of $7.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $6.05-$160.68.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 55 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.79, operating margin was -22.90 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.00%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.84.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.02.

Technical Analysis of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, WNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was better the volume of 1.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.60% that was lower than 105.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.