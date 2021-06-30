Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) volume hits 4.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 29, 2021, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) started slowly as it slid -3.46% to $6.69. During the day, the stock rose to $6.875 and sunk to $6.68 before settling in for the price of $6.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $3.19-$7.74.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -31.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.17.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 52 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,912,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,942. The stock had 2.97 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.90, operating margin was +0.99 and Pretax Margin of -10.51.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer, VP bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 6.73, making the entire transaction reach 10,089 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s Director sold 12,200 for 6.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,213. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,034 in total.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.33 while generating a return on equity of -0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $115.34, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.59.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.48 million was better the volume of 4.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.05% that was higher than 31.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.