BRF S.A. (BRFS) 14-day ATR is 0.24: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2021, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.69% to $5.48. During the day, the stock rose to $5.59 and sunk to $5.43 before settling in for the price of $5.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRFS posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$6.07.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $807.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $797.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.18.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. BRF S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

BRF S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BRF S.A. (BRFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.97, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.30.

In the same vein, BRFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Going through the that latest performance of [BRF S.A., BRFS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.36 million was inferior to the volume of 4.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of BRF S.A. (BRFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.52% that was lower than 50.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.