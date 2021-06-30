Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) recent quarterly performance of -17.01% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2021, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.46% to $2.78. During the day, the stock rose to $3.26 and sunk to $2.615 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $2.04-$10.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 158.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.59.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 186,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,700,333. The stock had 10.33 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -347.49, operating margin was -1394.09 and Pretax Margin of -1341.04.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cuentas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1451.79 while generating a return on equity of -238.19.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.20%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 58.57.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cuentas Inc., CUEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.80% that was higher than 82.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.