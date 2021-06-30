DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on June 29, 2021, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) started slowly as it slid -33.89% to $4.74. During the day, the stock rose to $5.29 and sunk to $4.58 before settling in for the price of $7.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DMAC posted a 52-week range of $3.77-$10.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.43.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 33.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.37, making the entire transaction reach 53,697 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,846. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 4.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,588 in total.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64.

In the same vein, DMAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., DMAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was better the volume of 0.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.22% that was higher than 91.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.