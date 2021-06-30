Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.41M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2021, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.53% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.78 and sunk to $1.675 before settling in for the price of $1.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YVR posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$7.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0428, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0261.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1806.19, operating margin was -17287.95 and Pretax Margin of -10954.65.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.60%, in contrast to 3.10% institutional ownership.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10954.65 while generating a return on equity of -68.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.30%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 449.27.

In the same vein, YVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million was inferior to the volume of 6.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1252.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.53% that was lower than 171.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.