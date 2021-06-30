Mattel Inc. (MAT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.51

As on June 29, 2021, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.71% to $20.43. During the day, the stock rose to $20.55 and sunk to $19.75 before settling in for the price of $19.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $9.24-$23.31.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $347.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.76.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 32100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 142,793 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,945. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.96, operating margin was +9.02 and Pretax Margin of +4.01.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Mattel Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.50% institutional ownership.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +2.76 while generating a return on equity of 23.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mattel Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.48, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.75.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mattel Inc., MAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.89 million was better the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.55% that was lower than 30.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.