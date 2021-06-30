My Size Inc. (MYSZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2315: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2021, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) set off with pace as it heaved 2.86% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.56 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$2.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2254, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2315.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24 employees. It has generated 18,087 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -784,226. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.85, operating margin was -4328.17 and Pretax Margin of -4335.92.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.39%, in contrast to 3.11% institutional ownership.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2007, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4335.92 while generating a return on equity of -411.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 155.79.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [My Size Inc., MYSZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1035.

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.10% that was lower than 93.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.