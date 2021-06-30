PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) volume hits 2.65 million: A New Opening for Investors

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) established initial surge of 3.56% at $39.27, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $42.67 and sunk to $38.75 before settling in for the price of $37.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$63.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.13.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PLBY Group Inc. industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s sold 124,809 shares at the rate of 43.10, making the entire transaction reach 5,379,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,157,109. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s 10% Owner sold 153,318 for 46.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,151,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,281,918 in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.17. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.85.

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PLBY Group Inc., PLBY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.29% While, its Average True Range was 3.51.

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.70% that was lower than 125.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.