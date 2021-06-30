Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.66

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) open the trading on June 29, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 13.55% to $2.85. During the day, the stock rose to $2.93 and sunk to $2.45 before settling in for the price of $2.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$7.75.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 57.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4 employees. It has generated 36,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,831. The stock had 7.25 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.45, operating margin was -410.74 and Pretax Margin of -410.74.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.30%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 19,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 890,865. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 883,865 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -410.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.40%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.84, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.56.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

[Red Cat Holdings Inc., RCAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.75% that was higher than 113.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.