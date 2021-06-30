The key reasons why Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is -74.55% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 29, 2021, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.79% to $1.27. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $215.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4027, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4720.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.20%, in contrast to 11.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 26,428 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,478,546. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 1.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,498,546 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40%.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.14 million was inferior to the volume of 7.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0828.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.40% that was lower than 77.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.