The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Moves 2.04% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 29, 2021, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.04% to $20.00. During the day, the stock rose to $20.05 and sunk to $19.40 before settling in for the price of $19.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$35.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.28.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.55%, in contrast to 3.22% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 132.65.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Lion Electric Company, LEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.48 million was lower the volume of 2.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.85% that was lower than 86.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.