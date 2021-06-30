UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3894: Right on the Precipice

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) established initial surge of 5.26% at $1.53, as the Stock market unbolted on June 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6004 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTSI posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.54.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -499.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3483, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3894.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 299 employees. It has generated 81,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,184. The stock had 0.37 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.52, operating margin was -95.61 and Pretax Margin of -104.72.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the UTStarcom Holdings Corp. industry. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.10%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -97.39 while generating a return on equity of -26.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -499.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, UTSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [UTStarcom Holdings Corp., UTSI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0960.

Raw Stochastic average of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.13% that was lower than 72.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.