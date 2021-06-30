VEON Ltd. (VEON) went down 0.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started the day on June 29, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.78 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$1.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -3.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $907.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7658, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6213.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43639 workers. It has generated 160,411 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,015. The stock had 10.21 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.27, operating margin was +19.17 and Pretax Margin of +0.33.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -49.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.12.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0571.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.20% that was lower than 31.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.