23andMe Holding Co. (ME) volume hits 1.67 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 30, 2021, 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.48% to $11.69. During the day, the stock rose to $11.8885 and sunk to $11.31 before settling in for the price of $11.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ME posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$18.16.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $745.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.50.

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. 23andMe Holding Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 29.40% institutional ownership.

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44.

Technical Analysis of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [23andMe Holding Co., ME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 2.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.68% that was higher than 52.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.