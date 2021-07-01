BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) open the trading on 6/30/2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $2.81. Taking a more long-term approach, BLRX posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$6.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.64.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by -$0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -111.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, BLRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

[BioLineRx Ltd., BLRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.82% that was lower than 100.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.