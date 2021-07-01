C3.ai Inc. (AI) EPS growth this year is -108.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) flaunted slowness of -2.93% at $62.53, as the Stock market unbolted on June 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $65.98 and sunk to $62.21 before settling in for the price of $64.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $47.22-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.48.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the C3.ai Inc. industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 48.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 60.16, making the entire transaction reach 601,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,664. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Director sold 9,000 for 60.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 540,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,664 in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.23.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [C3.ai Inc., AI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.92 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.50% While, its Average True Range was 3.41.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.66% that was lower than 83.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.