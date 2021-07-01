Cano Health Inc. (CANO) latest performance of -1.79% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 30, 2021, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.79% to $12.10. During the day, the stock rose to $12.44 and sunk to $11.33 before settling in for the price of $12.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$17.43.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.87.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.40%, in contrast to 42.00% institutional ownership.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -10.05.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.49.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.56% that was lower than 45.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.