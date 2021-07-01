Home  »  Markets   »  Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is heading in...

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $981.09K

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price increase of 6.67% at $8.48. During the day, the stock rose to $8.54 and sunk to $7.77 before settling in for the price of $7.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $7.46-$59.00.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.43.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSDAEMON

© 2021 NEWS DAEMON. All Rights Reserved

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

Sign up for Our Newsletter Now! Discover which stocks to trade!
100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam