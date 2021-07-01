Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $981.09K

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price increase of 6.67% at $8.48. During the day, the stock rose to $8.54 and sunk to $7.77 before settling in for the price of $7.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $7.46-$59.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.43.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.