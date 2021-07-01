Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.60

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) established initial surge of 0.12% at $81.35, as the Stock market unbolted on June 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $81.67 and sunk to $80.815 before settling in for the price of $81.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $72.27-$86.41.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $848.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $844.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 34200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 481,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,801. The stock had 12.18 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.31, operating margin was +23.74 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Colgate-Palmolive Company industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CLO and Secretary sold 20,289 shares at the rate of 82.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,676,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,320. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 5,733 for 83.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 479,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,870 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.79) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.22, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.71.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.83% that was lower than 14.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.