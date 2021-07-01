Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) last month volatility was 6.99%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 30, 2021, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.60% to $8.28. During the day, the stock rose to $8.52 and sunk to $8.111 before settling in for the price of $8.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEN posted a 52-week range of $6.74-$19.90.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $664.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 68 employees. It has generated 29,412 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -436,735. The stock had 1.59 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.25, operating margin was -1574.80 and Pretax Margin of -1484.90.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compugen Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 49.10% institutional ownership.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1484.90 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 332.28.

In the same vein, CGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compugen Ltd., CGEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.92% that was lower than 75.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.