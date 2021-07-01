Cricut Inc. (CRCT) EPS growth this year is 294.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 30, 2021, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.42% to $42.60. During the day, the stock rose to $47.36 and sunk to $39.50 before settling in for the price of $40.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRCT posted a 52-week range of $14.88-$42.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.12.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Cricut Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 394,793 shares at the rate of 33.26, making the entire transaction reach 13,129,481 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,606,148. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 33.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,515,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,211,355 in total.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cricut Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cricut Inc. (CRCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.62.

In the same vein, CRCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cricut Inc., CRCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.39 million was better the volume of 0.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.11% While, its Average True Range was 3.75.