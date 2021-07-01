Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.46: Right on the Precipice

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) flaunted slowness of -1.71% at $9.77, as the Stock market unbolted on June 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.11 and sunk to $9.76 before settling in for the price of $9.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPF posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$14.51.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.46.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 28, this organization’s See Remarks bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.98, making the entire transaction reach 99,843 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for 9.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 998,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, WPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., WPF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.69% that was lower than 14.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.