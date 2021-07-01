LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.75

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) open the trading on June 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.90% to $11.78. During the day, the stock rose to $12.15 and sunk to $11.01 before settling in for the price of $11.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFMD posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$33.02.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 98.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $334.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3 employees. It has generated 665,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,047,267. The stock had 100.00 Receivables turnover and 4.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.29, operating margin was -155.04 and Pretax Margin of -161.96.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. LifeMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Chief Business Officer bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 12.31, making the entire transaction reach 369,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,169. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 10.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,880. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,500 in total.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.67) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -157.26 while generating a return on equity of -32,070.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.53.

In the same vein, LFMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

[LifeMD Inc., LFMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.97% that was lower than 143.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.