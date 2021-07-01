Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) volume hits 1.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) established initial surge of 13.21% at $25.45, as the Stock market unbolted on June 30, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $25.90 and sunk to $22.32 before settling in for the price of $22.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LQDT posted a 52-week range of $4.77-$30.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -12.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $910.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 574 workers. It has generated 358,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,575. The stock had 24.05 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.32, operating margin was -1.60 and Pretax Margin of -1.44.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Liquidity Services Inc. industry. Liquidity Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 67.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 4,415 shares at the rate of 24.84, making the entire transaction reach 109,669 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,750. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 30,000 for 25.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 770,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,165 in total.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.83 while generating a return on equity of -3.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.06, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.24.

In the same vein, LQDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Liquidity Services Inc., LQDT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.56% that was lower than 81.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.