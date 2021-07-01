Home  »  Analyst Insights   »  No matter how cynical the overall market is Integr...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) performance over the last week is recorded 12.84%

As on June 30, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.07% to $4.92. During the day, the stock rose to $5.09 and sunk to $4.50 before settling in for the price of $4.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMTE posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$10.67.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15 employees. It has generated 80,071 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -460,520. The stock had 1.52 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -176.40, operating margin was -357.16 and Pretax Margin of -604.35.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.75%, in contrast to 8.76% institutional ownership.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -575.14 while generating a return on equity of -557,603.61.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.80.

In the same vein, IMTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76.

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was lower the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.42% that was lower than 155.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

