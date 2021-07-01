No matter how cynical the overall market is Polar Power Inc. (POLA) performance over the last week is recorded -11.85%

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) open the trading on June 30, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.68% to $9.37. During the day, the stock rose to $9.62 and sunk to $9.2106 before settling in for the price of $9.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$30.82.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $123.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.00.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 106 employees. It has generated 85,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -102,557. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.91, operating margin was -143.55 and Pretax Margin of -144.06.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 2,320 shares at the rate of 10.15, making the entire transaction reach 23,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,014.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -120.37 while generating a return on equity of -72.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.05.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

[Polar Power Inc., POLA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.44% that was lower than 112.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.