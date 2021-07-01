Oatly Group AB (OTLY) return on Assets touches -11.86: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.01% at $24.46. During the day, the stock rose to $25.93 and sunk to $24.27 before settling in for the price of $25.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLY posted a 52-week range of $19.99-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $602.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.73 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 792 employees. It has generated 537,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -76,985. The stock had 6.41 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.80, operating margin was -10.77 and Pretax Margin of -13.75.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.33 while generating a return on equity of -23.73.

Oatly Group AB’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.40%.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oatly Group AB (OTLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.86.

In the same vein, OTLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.