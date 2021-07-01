Home  »  Markets   »  Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recent qua...

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recent quarterly performance of 3.64% is not showing the real picture

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) open the trading on June 30, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 15.74% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $0.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9372, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0926.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 157 employees. It has generated 349,064 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -271,245. The stock had 1.07 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.79, operating margin was -31.98 and Pretax Margin of -62.24.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -77.71 while generating a return on equity of -944.02.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.20%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

[Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0839.

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.40% that was lower than 129.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

