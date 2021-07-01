Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) 14-day ATR is 0.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.23% at $12.26. During the day, the stock rose to $12.61 and sunk to $12.02 before settling in for the price of $12.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $7.85-$25.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.23.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Quantum-Si incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.70%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.5 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.27% that was higher than 75.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.