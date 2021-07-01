Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) surge 1.47% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 30, 2021, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.82% to $34.42. During the day, the stock rose to $34.48 and sunk to $33.9458 before settling in for the price of $34.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $22.02-$41.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 186.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $748.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $747.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9372 workers. It has generated 803,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,041. The stock had 16.04 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.95, operating margin was +19.92 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 53,719 shares at the rate of 41.21, making the entire transaction reach 2,213,572 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 108,428. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 84,821 for 40.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,428,346. This particular insider is now the holder of 256,199 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 186.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.42, and its Beta score is 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.07.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.45 million was inferior to the volume of 5.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.12% that was lower than 28.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.