Home  »  Top Picks   »  Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is heading in the ri...

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $540.91K

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.03% at $13.11. During the day, the stock rose to $19.00 and sunk to $12.7501 before settling in for the price of $13.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZME posted a 52-week range of $12.03-$20.52.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18522 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 26,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,716. The stock had 32.59 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.15, operating margin was -32.06 and Pretax Margin of -25.12.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.19.

Zhangmen Education Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00%.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81.

In the same vein, ZME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.17.

Technical Analysis of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSDAEMON

© 2021 NEWS DAEMON. All Rights Reserved

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

Sign up for Our Newsletter Now! Discover which stocks to trade!
100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam