Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $540.91K

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) started the day on June 30, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.03% at $13.11. During the day, the stock rose to $19.00 and sunk to $12.7501 before settling in for the price of $13.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZME posted a 52-week range of $12.03-$20.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18522 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 26,658 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,716. The stock had 32.59 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.15, operating margin was -32.06 and Pretax Margin of -25.12.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.19.

Zhangmen Education Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00%.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81.

In the same vein, ZME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.17.

Technical Analysis of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.