A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) as it 5-day change was -0.55%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 01, 2021, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.47% to $3.62. During the day, the stock rose to $3.82 and sunk to $3.54 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PFMT posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$5.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1269 employees. It has generated 122,882 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,024. The stock had 5.10 Receivables turnover and 1.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.36, operating margin was +8.34 and Pretax Margin of -13.58.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Performant Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.90%, in contrast to 43.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 75,403 shares at the rate of 3.70, making the entire transaction reach 278,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,855,884. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s 10% Owner sold 244,570 for 3.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 906,107. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,931,287 in total.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.97 while generating a return on equity of -29.26.

Performant Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.20.

In the same vein, PFMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Performant Financial Corporation, PFMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million was inferior to the volume of 2.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.05% that was lower than 112.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.