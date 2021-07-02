Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $362.64K

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price increase of 13.62% at $3.67. During the day, the stock rose to $4.10 and sunk to $3.30 before settling in for the price of $3.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXAS posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$5.58.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.82.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 62 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 694,242 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,976,161. The stock had 2.90 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.49, operating margin was -28.90 and Pretax Margin of -428.69.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.47%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -428.69 while generating a return on equity of -1,196.18.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.02.

In the same vein, AXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -29.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.38% that was lower than 94.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.