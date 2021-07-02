ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) EPS is poised to hit -0.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) started the day on July 01, 2021, with a price increase of 1.56% at $24.77. During the day, the stock rose to $24.77 and sunk to $23.93 before settling in for the price of $24.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $19.20-$58.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 491.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.78.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 640 employees. It has generated 735,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -468,526. The stock had 10.02 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.35, operating margin was -52.92 and Pretax Margin of -63.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 1,032 shares at the rate of 20.33, making the entire transaction reach 20,981 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,553. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 1,054 for 20.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,371 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -63.74 while generating a return on equity of -42.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.28.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.83% that was lower than 116.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.